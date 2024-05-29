Video shows off-duty Chicago cop shoot dog • Man shot, killed by police identified • Hemp THC shops at risk

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating after an off-duty Chicago police officer shot a dog while walking her own on the city's South Side last month.

The incident occurred near Canal and West 29th streets on April 21.

According to COPA, Carmen Mostek encountered a pit bull named Aggie, who had gotten free from his owner's home and approached her dog. As Aggie's owner attempted to separate the dogs, Mostek shot Aggie in the head.

Neighbor Krystal Lopez, who witnessed the encounter with her 3-year-old daughter, described it as "very upsetting and unnecessary."

Man fatally shot by Chicago police during knife attack identified by medical examiner

Chicago police fatally shot a man during a violent attack in the Austin neighborhood Monday night.

Officers were on a routine patrol in the 300 block of Cicero Avenue around 11:10 p.m. when they saw a man trying to stab another man in the street.

The offender was told to drop his weapon, but he continued to attack, according to police. Officers fired shots in their direction.

Police said the offender and the victim were struck by gunfire. The offender was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Illinois bill threatens hemp THC shops

Around 300 Illinois shops selling THC-infused products could soon go out of business if legislation currently being debated in the state House passes.

House Bill 4293, if passed, would ban the sale of all THC products derived from hemp, including Delta-8 and Delta-9 products. Proponents claim that these products are dangerous, unregulated, and have been marketed to youth.

THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis, can also come from the hemp plant. Chi’Tiva, a café lounge in Wicker Park, has been selling Delta-9-infused drinks, pastries, and candies since April 2022. Owner Charles Wu says the bill is a direct threat to stores like his.

Naperville girl competes in national 'Doodle for Google' contest

A talented 10-year-old from Naperville could soon have her art featured on Google's homepage for hundreds of millions to see.

Reva Savalia, who is heading into the fifth grade at River Woods Elementary School next year, is proudly representing Illinois in the Doodle for Google competition.

The theme for this year’s competition is "My Wish for the Next 25 Years," and Reva’s wish is to increase the monarch butterfly population.

Man dismembered pregnant sister in Minnesota home, 'horrific' charges detail

A man is accused of killing and dismembering his pregnant sister inside a Lakeville home.

Jack Joseph Ball, 23, of Lakeville, is facing charges of second-degree murder with intent and second-degree murder of an unborn child in connection to the death of his 30-year-old sister, Bethany Ann Israel, court records show.

"The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing and horrific — words can’t describe what our law enforcement partners encountered during the investigation," Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a statement. "My office will work hard to ensure the victims receive justice and will provide the necessary support for the victims’ family."

The intersection of Biesterfield Road and Meacham Road was closed during the morning commute due to a deadly crash under investigation in Elk Grove Village.

The suspected Highland Park mass shooter, Robert E. Crimo, III, will appear in court at 10 a.m. for a Case Management Conference.

The Chicago Police Department's 63rd Annual Recognition Ceremony will honor CPD members for their heroism and contributions to the people of Chicago. The event will begin at noon.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez will speak at the graduation ceremony honoring graduating seniors who earned certifications and technical training through Chicago Builds, a training program for students interested in pursuing a career in the construction trades after high school. The ceremony begins at noon.

The White Sox are home today playing the Blue Jays at 6:40 p.m. The Cubs are away at the Brewers at 6:40 p.m.

Trump trial live updates: Jury in hush money case to begin deliberations

Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial is expected to move into the deliberation phase on Wednesday after the jury receives instructions from the judge.

The jury will be advised by the judge on the law governing the case and what they can take into account in evaluating the former president's guilt or innocence.

The historic jury deliberations follow Tuesday's whirlwind of closing arguments, which stretched into the evening hours as prosecutor Joshua Steinglass accused Trump of intentionally deceiving voters by allegedly participating in a "catch-and-kill" scheme to bury stories that might obliterate his 2016 presidential bid.