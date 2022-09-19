Video shows patrons at West Town bar scramble after shots fired

A West Town bar says it was the target of a random shooting Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from The Aberdeen Tap, the victim was on the patio when they were struck by gunfire.

Chicago police said the victim was shot around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

An occupant in a white Durango fired shots.

The victim was shot in the leg, and transported to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

No offender is currently in custody.

Part of the Facebook post from the bar can be found below:

"There’s no easy way to put this, but our corner patio was the target of a random shooting on Friday night. One of our Aberdeen family members was hit, but is luckily doing just fine.

We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and well-wishes so far, it is greatly appreciated. We’re thankful no one else was hit, but want to send love and support to everyone who was there or affected by what happened."