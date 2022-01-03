Video shows snow blower being stolen from Chicago Ald. Ray Lopez's office
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a burglary at the office of Ald. Ray Lopez.
The alderman posted surveillance video showing someone make off with a snow blower just after 1 a.m. from his West Englewood service office.
The alderman's office has been hit by vandals at least three times over the past year and a half, but Lopez says this appears to be a random burglary.
He is asking people to call his office if they recognize the thief.