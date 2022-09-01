Video shows suspect pointing gun at victim on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side.

The incident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Police released video footage of the two suspects getting out of a vehicle on the side of the street.

One of the suspects points a gun at a victim.

The vehicle appeared to have damage on the driver's side as well as a spare tire.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the suspects, you are asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.