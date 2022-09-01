Video shows suspect pointing gun at victim on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects wanted in an aggravated battery that occurred Thursday on the South Side.
The incident occurred at about 7:26 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Wentworth Avenue.
Police released video footage of the two suspects getting out of a vehicle on the side of the street.
One of the suspects points a gun at a victim.
The vehicle appeared to have damage on the driver's side as well as a spare tire.
If you have any information on the vehicle or the suspects, you are asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.