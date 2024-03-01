Video shows suspect wanted in connection to Calumet Heights robbery

article

Chicago police are searching for a suspect and vehicle wanted in connection to a robbery that occurred earlier this month on the city's South Side.

According to police, the robbery occurred around 10 a.m. on Feb. 18 in the 1900 block of East 91st Street.

The person wanted in connection to this crime was last seen wearing a red hood, a tan/beige pattern jacket and black pants. The vehicle involved in the crime is a gray, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Area 2 Detectives at (312) 747-8273.