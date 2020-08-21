Video shows suspected looter running into glass door in Chicago

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several more individuals who are suspected of looting stores in downtown Chicago.

Video released Friday shows multiple subjects entering a business at 108 N. State Street.

Authorities have said that misinformation regarding a police shooting in Englewood led to looting in downtown and other neighborhoods. During the chaos, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.CPDTIP.com.

Police say if you see these individuals, do not approach them and call 911.