Video shows suspects wanted for robbing at least 5 victims in Chicago in under 30 minutes

New video released by police shows the suspects wanted for at least five armed robberies in Chicago.

In each incident, the offenders arrived in a vehicle, exited and then displayed multiple firearms and robbed victims of their personal belongings, police said.

In several of the incidents, the victims were battered by one of the offenders.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

500 block of South Racine Avenue on April 25 at 12:15 a.m.

700 block of South Clark Street on April 25 at 12:27 a.m.

600 block of North Fairbanks Court on April 25 at 12:30 a.m.

200 block of East Randolph Street on April 25 at 12:40 a.m.

100 block of East Wacker Drive on April 25 at 12:44 a.m.

The offenders are described as three African American males, between the ages of 15 and 20.

They were wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks.

The vehicle used by the offenders was a silver four-door sedan with a dark-colored painted passenger door.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-8263.