Chicago business owner fed up after thieves target store for 2nd time: 'The city is doing a really s----- job'

A River North business owner is fed up with the city after thieves targeted his store for the second time in two weeks.

Early Tuesday, the Gold Coast Market posted surveillance video on its Instagram page, showing four men getting out of a gray vehicle.

One man had a sledgehammer and tried to smash his way inside the store. Another one of the offenders had a gun and pointed it at someone. Fortunately, the owner said the thieves didn't get in and no one was injured.

Earlier this month, in a separate incident, nine suspects broke into the same store and stole thousands of dollars worth of high-end liquor.

The owner believes the city does not have enough police and isn't deploying officers when they are needed.

"Everything that they're doing, we can replace it, we'll spend a little bit of money, we'll take this financial loss, and we'll fix it, but them pointing a gun at somebody across the street, that was kinda like the red line. That was where it's like, alright well, the city is doing a really s---- job because somebody could've lost their life yesterday for no reason," said Hani Falestine-Hurah, co-founder of Gold Coast Market.

If you have any information on the would-be thieves, you are asked to contact Area Three detectives.