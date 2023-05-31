Shocking video shows three men being robbed at gunpoint outside residence on Chicago's Northwest Side

Three men were robbed at gunpoint outside a residence in Hermosa Saturday morning, and it was all caught on camera.

At about 6:15 a.m. Saturday, a 52-year-old man and two 41-year-old men were outside a residence in the 2200 block of North Tripp when a dark-colored, four-door sedan approached them, Chicago police said.

Three male offenders were wearing ski masks and exited the vehicle. They displayed firearms and took money from the victims' pockets, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The offenders then got back into the vehicle and fled northbound.

No injuries were reported. No one is in custody at the time.

Area Five detectives are investigating.