Video shows Trump supporters being attacked outside Minnesota rally
MINNEAPOLIS - Video circulating on social media shows supporters of President Donald Trump being attacked outside a rally in Minneapolis.
It happened after the president's event last Thursday.
Video shows one man being held in a headlock and then another person sucker punching him.
More video also shows a woman was sucker-punched in the side of the head as she walked with a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" sweater.
Video courtesy: Alpha News MN