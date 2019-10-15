Expand / Collapse search

Video shows Trump supporters being attacked outside Minnesota rally

Published 
Minnesota
FOX 32 Chicago

Video circulating on social media shows supporters of President Donald Trump being attacked outside a rally in Minneapolis.&nbsp;<em>Video courtesy:&nbsp;Alpha News MN</em>

MINNEAPOLIS - Video circulating on social media shows supporters of President Donald Trump being attacked outside a rally in Minneapolis.

It happened after the president's event last Thursday.

Video shows one man being held in a headlock and then another person sucker punching him.

More video also shows a woman was sucker-punched in the side of the head as she walked with a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" sweater.

