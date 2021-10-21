Video surfaces of Minooka student being put in head-lock, pinned to seat on school bus

Video surfaced on social media showing a student from Minooka Community High School being put in a head-lock and pinned to a seat on a school bus by another student.

The incident occurred after school Tuesday.

MCHS sent a letter to parents this week stating that the student who was put in a head-lock is a member of their REACH program.

REACH (Realizing Educational and Career Hopes) is a Grundy County Special Education Cooperative high school program that services students who are in need of life skills-based instruction.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Minooka Community High School's statement to parents can be read in full below:

"On October 20, 2021, MCHS Administration and staff were made aware of a disturbing physical altercation that happened between two MCHS students whole on a bus route, after school, on October 19, 2021. The incident involved a member of our REACH program being placed into a head-lock and pinned to the seat by another student. At this time the incident is under investigation, the students have been identified, and proper disciplinary actions are being measured.

Minooka Community High School remains committed to a safe learning environment for all students and staff, albeit, inside the school walls or extended onto a bus. When a situation such as this arises, MCHS District #111 uses it to reiterate the safety and security of students and staff are top priorities for our district. By working together, we can maintain our focus on providing all students with an exceptional educational experience every day.

MCHS is also aware of the video that has been circulating throughout social media and ask the community, parents, and students to cease in advancing the video any further and take the video off social media where applicable. By no means does MCHS District 111 condone the use of cell phones, or any other device, to record such disturbing altercations. We would like to remind our students to assist in calming down situations such as this and preventing such behavior to continue whenever appropriate.

Advertisement

Our Building Administration and members of student services are available should you or your students have questions or concerns."