VIDEO: SUV throwing sparks strikes multiple parked vehicles in Chicago

The driver of an SUV is in custody after slamming into multiple parked cars early Sunday in Cragin on the North Side.

About 12:12 a.m., the driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound in the 5300 block of West Wellington Avenue when it struck multiple parked cars, according to Chicago police.

Video posted to social media showed the SUV traveling in the wrong direction with at least one tire missing.

One person was taken into custody, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police said there were no reported injuries in the accident.

Chicago police continue to investigate.