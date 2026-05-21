Video shows Tim Hortons fight in Indiana that led to death of elderly woman

The Brief A 75-year-old woman who died after an altercation at a Tim Hortons in Indiana has been identified as Anita Grayson. Police said a fight broke out between Grayson and an employee following a dispute over a drive-thru order. The cause and manner of Grayson’s death remain pending as prosecutors review the case.



Police in northeastern Indiana have released new details and surveillance video related to the death of an elderly woman following an altercation inside a Tim Hortons last week.

What we know:

The Fort Wayne Police Department said 75-year-old Anita Grayson died after an incident May 13 at the Tim Hortons at 3975 Ice Way.

Officers were called to the restaurant around 8:13 a.m. for a reported battery. Grayson later became unresponsive and was taken from the scene by medics before being pronounced dead.

In a statement released Tuesday, police said they conducted a full investigation, including interviews with witnesses, surveillance video review and evidence collection. Additionally, an autopsy was requested through the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

According to police, the completed investigative file was also sent to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Tim Hortons fight

Timeline:

Surveillance video appears to show Grayson entering the Tim Hortons around 8:09 a.m. to complain about a drive-thru order.

Police said Grayson began yelling at a 17-year-old employee before a 20-year-old shift lead stepped between them and repeatedly told Grayson to leave the restaurant.

Grayson then tried to move around the shift lead toward the younger employee, which is when the shift lead placed her hands against Grayson to keep her away, according to police.

Grayson then reportedly shoved the shift lead backward.

At about 8:12 a.m., police said Grayson struck the shift lead in the nose with her hand and the shift lead responded by moving toward Grayson and swinging her arms in an attempt to hit her.

Altercation between Anita Grayson and a Tim Hortons worker in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on May 13, 2026. (Provided by Fort Wayne police)

During the fight, police said Grayson scratched the shift lead’s face, knocked off her glasses, grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground where Grayson rolled on top of her and employees tried to separate them.

Grayson then pulled out a chunk of the shift lead’s hair during the struggle, police said.

After the fight ended, employees moved behind the counter while Grayson sat at a table and talked on her phone, according to police.

Moments later, police said Grayson picked up the employee’s hair from the floor and placed it into her bag.

At about 8:22 a.m., Grayson laid down on the floor, police said. The shift lead and another employee checked on her and brought her water before an officer arrived and found her unresponsive.

What they're saying:

According to police, they initially released limited information "out of respect for Ms. Grayson’s family and in an effort to avoid causing additional distress following the tragic loss of a loved one."

However, they later decided to release more details and surveillance footage because "a dangerously false narrative" and low-quality video circulating publicly had created misinformation and public concern.

"FWPD understands the public concern surrounding this case. We also recognize the importance of transparency, accuracy, and allowing the investigative and prosecutorial review process to proceed based on the full body of evidence, not incomplete video clips or inaccurate public narratives," the department said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The cause and manner of Grayson’s death remain pending, and it is unclear if any charges will be filed.

VIDEO OF THE ALTERCATION CAN BE VIEWED HERE