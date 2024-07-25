Videos of Morgan Park shooting involving off-duty officer to be released within 60 days, COPA says

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability gave an update Thursday on its investigation into a shooting involving an off-duty Chicago Police officer that occurred earlier this week in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. July 23 in the 10800 block of South Campbell Avenue.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an off-duty Chicago Police officer's personal vehicle was struck by a dark-colored car that had multiple armed suspects inside.

During the encounter, one of the suspects got out of the vehicle, leading to an exchange of gunfire with the officer, according to COPA.

The officer was not struck by the gunfire and was uninjured. It's unknown if any of the suspects were hit.

One person was taken into custody, but the other suspects fled the scene in their vehicle.

The officer was placed on administrative duties for at least 30 days as part of the department's policy.

On Thursday, COPA said the shooting was captured on third-party cameras and that the videos will be shared on its website "in accordance with the City's Video Release Policy within 60 days of the incident unless prohibited by court order."

Anyone who has video footage or more information related to the shooting is urged to contact COPA's office at 312-746-3609 or visit its website here.

RELATED: Chicago police shootout: 1 in custody after shots fired between gunmen, off-duty officer