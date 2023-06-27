Videos show off-duty officer-involved shooting on Chicago's Near West Side

Videos released Tuesday show an off-duty officer-involved shooting that occurred last month on Chicago's Near West Side.

At about 9:15 p.m. on May 31, an off-duty officer drove west down the south alley in the 2200 block of West Maypole and came across a dumpster blocking the path.

The off-duty officer, whose age wasn't released, exited their vehicle to move the dumpster when an exchange of gunfire occurred.

The officer was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left forearm and was listed in good condition, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"COPA initially reported, based on preliminary information received on scene, that the officer exited his vehicle and moved a dumpster, was fired upon by multiple subjects which led to the off-duty officer running back to his vehicle before returning fire, driving to a nearby location and calling 911," said COPA First Deputy Chief Administrator, Ephraim Eaddy. "After further review of third-party video and internal assessment, it is unclear and has not yet been determined that the officer was fired upon first. COPA will continue to evaluate the use of deadly force related to this incident and remain committed to transparency and a thorough investigation."

No one is in custody in connection to the shooting, but a weapon was recovered on the scene, COPA said.

It is unknown if anyone else was wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609.