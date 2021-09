Chicago's own Vienna Beef is rolling out a new product that's sure to be a gameday favorite.

The company is partnering with Zing-Zang Bloody Mary mix to sell drink kits.

Customers get the bloody mary mix and custom Vienna Beef mason jars that are perfect for on-the-go.

Vodka is not included but Smoked Beef Stix, Sport Peppers and Vienna Celery Salt are included.

There's a complete recipe you can find on Vienna Beef's website.