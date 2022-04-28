Vigil held for Chicago man killed riding Divvy bike on Lake Shore Drive

A ghost bike has been placed near Balbo, honoring a man killed on a Divvy bike. It’s a somber reminder to slow down on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive.

A vigil was held Thursday night for Gerardo Marciales, known as kind, generous and hardworking.

"Geraldo was full of life, he was hilarious," one speaker said. "He loved deeply."

Marciales was struck at the intersection of DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Balbo back in February while riding a Divvy bike. Police say a BMW driver ran a red light.

The 41-year-old died at the hospital two days later. He had just gotten engaged.

"We met online during pandemic, we just got to know each other," his fiancé said. "I knew he was special."

Dozens of cyclists joined Marciales’ family, calling for safer streets.

Some bicyclists say they avoid DuSable Lake Shore Drive all together out of fear for their lives.