Community mourns homicide victims in Oak Forest

There will be a vigil Monday night for the victims killed in Oak Forest last week.

When police arrived to a domestic disturbance call early Friday, they found three people who had been shot.

Two were in the driveway and another was in the road.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A fire was started and a fourth person — believed to be the offender in the case — was found dead.

The vigil will be held outside the Oak Forest City Hall at 7 p.m.