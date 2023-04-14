Villa Park man charged with trying to sell cannabis cartridges to young boys

article

A Villa Park man was charged after allegedly trying to sell illegal cannabis products to a group of boys at McDonald's.

Ryan Setaram, 24, is accused of approaching a group of young boys at a McDonald's around 4 p.m. Tuesday and trying to sell them cannabis cartridges, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

Officers arrested Setaram and found him in possession of a loaded gun, 16.2 grams of cannabis, Xanax pills and over 15 grams of cocaine, prosecutors said.

He was charged with armed violence and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

DuPage County Judge set Setaram's bond at $500,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 12 for his arraignment.