Villa Park man sentenced to 9 years for firing shots at person in Chicago alley

article

A Villa Park man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for illegally possessing a loaded handgun near an alley in Chicago's West Town neighborhood.

Cipriano Rivera, 36, pleaded guilty last year to a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm. He had previously been convicted of multiple felony firearm offenses in state court and was prohibited by federal law from possessing the gun, prosecutors said.

On Sept. 28, 2019, prosecutors say Rivera was driving his sport-utility vehicle when he fired several shots at an individual who was walking through the alley in West Town.

No one was wounded in the shooting.

Defendant Rivera's vehicle in alley

While speeding away from the area, prosecutors said Rivera tossed the gun out of the car window.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A short time later, Chicago police pulled over the SUV and arrested Rivera.

Bystanders near the scene found the gun and alerted police, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

Rivera's sentenced was handed down Tuesday.