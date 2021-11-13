1 person wounded in shooting at Safari Land in Villa Park; suspect at-large

A suspect is being sought in a shooting that wounded one person Saturday night at an indoor amusement park in west suburban Villa Park.

Shots were fired about 7 p.m. at Safari Land indoor amusement park at 701 North Ave., Villa Park police said in a statement.

A male victim was shot three times and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a post on Villa Park Police Department's Facebook page.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A Black male suspect wearing a black jacket with white writing, blue jeans and black baseball cap was still be sought as of 10 p.m., according to police.

The suspect fled in a white 2020 Jeep with Chicago tags. The vehicle was abandoned a short time later and police say the suspect was last seen hiding in a yard in a residential area near Lincoln and Roy.

"At this time we believe the suspect has left the area," Villa Park police said in the Facebook post.

Advertisement

Villa Park police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, but asked the public to stay away from the area. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.