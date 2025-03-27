Parrots in need: Chicago-area rescue seeks homes for 150 birds

The Brief The Greater Chicago Cage Bird Rescue & Adoption in Villa Park is home to 150 birds needing new families. Many birds arrive after outliving their owners or being surrendered due to life changes. The organization urges potential adopters to understand the long-term commitment of bird ownership.



The Greater Chicago Cage Bird Rescue & Adoption in Villa Park is home to a colorful, intelligent, and sometimes mischievous flock of birds looking for new homes.

The rescue currently houses 150 birds, including parrots, finches, budgies, lovebirds, and cockatiels—each with its own unique personality.

What we know:

Many of these birds have been surrendered due to their owners aging, moving into assisted living, or simply being unable to care for them anymore.

Others arrive after children grow up and leave for college.

"A lot of them come from people who go into old folks' homes or retire and just can’t take care of the bird anymore," said Laura Linzemann, the organization’s vice president.

Some of the birds have remarkable stories.

Molly, a parrot known as the "escape artist," repeatedly found ways to open her cage until staff had to secure it with a special clamp.

"Oh, she’s very smart. We found out the hard way. She kept escaping from her cage. We had to put her back. We finally found out she could actually open the lock," said Linzemann.

Then there’s Maui, a cockatoo who plucked the feathers from her chest years ago but remains a sweet and affectionate companion.

"We don’t think she’s stressed out anymore. She’s been plucked for over 25 years, but she’s a sweet bird. She’s a cockatoo from Hawaii," Linzemann said.

A pair of Quaker parrots at the rescue are even known to throw out a cuss word now and then.

"They’re one of the few birds that actually can survive outside in a Chicago winter," Linzemann said.

Linzemann stressed the importance of understanding the responsibility of adopting one of these birds. Some parrots can live up to 80 years, require regular vet visits, and can be quite loud.

However, Linzemann says they are also great companions.

"There’s nothing better than having a bird kiss you in the morning and say ‘I love you,’" she said.

What's next:

The rescue is seeking adopters who are ready for the commitment of bird ownership.

The organization, which operates on donations and volunteer efforts, also welcomes help from those who want to support their work.

For more information or to fill out an adoption application, visit Greater Chicago Cage Bird Rescue & Adoption.