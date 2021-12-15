Villa Park student accused of threatening shooting at Willowbrook High School

A 15-year-old Villa Park boy has been charged with posting a threatening message directed at Willowbrook High School, where he attends.

On Tuesday, Villa Park police were made aware by the school that the 15-year-old allegedly posted to Instagram saying, "Friday this bitch gonna sound like a party."

He is also accused of posting "I’m shooting up the school" with an emoji of the number 100.

The teen was taken into custody later in the day. He has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct, which is a Class 4 Felony.

"For the second time this week, a juvenile appeared before a judge charged with making a threat to a school," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

"These threats are not harmless jokes or an excuse to blow off steam. They have a chilling effect not just on students, teachers and staff, but also on parents, siblings and the community as a whole," he added.

The teen appeared at a detention hearing Wednesday morning where the judge ordered he be released to the custody of his mother.

"We will continue to take any and all threats concerning our schools seriously and hold those accountable for stoking fear in our community," said Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas.