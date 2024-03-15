Chicago man charged with murder in January shooting that prompted SWAT situation

A Chicago man was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man last January in the Gresham neighborhood

Kendall Fleming, 27, allegedly shot a 29-year-old man during an argument on Jan. 12 in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue, according to Chicago police. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SWAT was requested after the shooting but no suspect was found at the scene.

Fleming, who lives in the same block where the shooting took place, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Fleming has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

No further information was provided.