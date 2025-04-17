Violence down 41% in Chicago hotspots thanks to peacekeepers, study says

The Brief New study shows impact: A Northwestern University study found violence dropped 41% in hotspots targeted by peacekeepers and 31% in neighborhoods they patrolled over the past two years. On-the-ground success: Peacekeepers have mediated over 2,100 conflicts, successfully resolving 68% without further violence—thanks to their deep community ties and street-level presence. Funding grows, future uncertain: While program funding has surged to over $30 million, officials warn that potential federal cuts could threaten continued success in reducing violence.



They take to the streets to defuse violence before it happens.

Now, a new study by Northwestern University says paid civilian peacekeepers and violence interrupters are having an impact on reducing crime in Chicago.

What we know:

"The City of Chicago is grateful for the lives you have saved," Mayor Brandon Johnson said during a rally of several hundred peacekeepers and violence interrupters at a community fieldhouse in the Pullman neighborhood.

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Arne Duncan, who now heads a peacekeeping group called Chicago CRED, said it’s a winning formula.

"I always say those closest to the problem always have the best solutions," said Duncan. "And all of you who have been impacted by violence know how to lead us to a safer city."

A new study by sociologists at Northwestern found that in the 201 total hotspots targeted by peacekeepers, violence went down by 41% over the past two years, compared with the previous two years.

What they're saying:

The study also found that violence fell 31% in neighborhoods patrolled by peacekeepers.

"Last two years, peacekeepers have conducted 2,170 conflict mediations, successfully resolving 68% of them," said Northwestern University Sociology Professor Andrew Papachristos. "Which means they didn't lead to a subsequent shooting incident. These are real lives that are saved."

Peacekeepers at the rally said it’s all a matter of knowing the community.

"Basically, we stand out at the corners of the blocks where we see the most violence happening or know of the most violence happening," said Peacekeeper Profile Lyons. "And we go out there and we talk to the community. We get to know everybody and it's basically like a family."

Dig deeper:

The programs are largely funded with city, state and federal dollars. But Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker warned those federal funds may soon dry up.

"Donald Trump is okay if people in Chicago die. Why? Because he wants to cut lifesaving programs" Pritzker said. "That's what's going to happen. People will die if we cut violence interruption programs."

Funding for peacekeeper programs has risen dramatically in recent years, from about $1 million in 2018 to more than $30 million this year.