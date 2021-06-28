Violence explosion: Killings in Chicago suburbs have increased 50% this year

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is blaming two mass shootings over the weekend on battles between street gang factions.

"Incidents like these are both heartbreaking and frustrating," she said Monday.

Nineteen people were shot and two died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner says the explosion of violence this year is also engulfing suburban communities.

Dr. Ponni Arunkumar says there has been a 50 percent increase in suburban killings so far this year: 100 homicides since January 1st, compared to 66 last year.

Many of the murders occurred in the south suburbs, including Harvey, which faces the same gang issues that Mayor Lightfoot blames for last weekend's two mass shootings.

"Preliminary information from the intelligence that's been gathered and the information about the ongoing gang conflict is that this was retaliation for some incident that happened in the past," Lightfoot said.

Ominously, these two mass shootings come as residents of the city's most violent and gang-troubled neighborhoods prepare for the Fourth of July – traditionally one of Chicago’s bloodiest weekends.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown says police days off have been canceled and extra officers will be deployed this weekend.

As for a notorious execution-style, double-killing two weeks ago of a young couple in Humboldt Park captured on video, Brown said detectives were zeroing in on a specific suspect.

"A lot of work has to go into collecting the appropriate evidence so the charges will stick when we do file charges," Brown said.

While the Chicago Police Department has changed the way it calculates the so-called clearance rate – murders it has solved – Supt. Brown claims the clearance rate is now at about 52 percent, a 15-year high.