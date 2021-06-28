Chicago weekend violence: 2 mass shootings, 74 people shot, 6 murders

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says there are too many illegal guns and too little consequences for the people who use them.

That is why, he said, the number of shootings over the weekend from Friday, June 25 through Sunday, June 27th totaled 46 incidents: 74 people shot, 6 murders.

There were two mass shootings in the city Sunday night.

At about 10:50 p.m., a crowd gathered across from a liquor store at 63rd and Artesian. Police say three males came out of an alley and started shooting, killing a woman and injuring 10 others: four women and six men. Three of the injured took themselves to hospitals.

Police believe the violence was caused by gang retaliation. The woman who died was not an intended target.

Two hours before that, six people were shot on the 2000 block of East 71st Street in South Shore. They were standing near a vehicle when a black SUV drove past and someone inside fired shots. A female was fatally shot six times. Four males in their 20s were struck. A 15-year-old male was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Superintendent Brown says it appeared to be a random shooting, but likely had a gang aspect to it. Police do not have a strong lead. They are asking the public to call or submit tips on the anonymous tipline: CPDtip.com.

The city has a large gathering task force, through the Business Affairs and Consumer Protection office. Commissioner Rosa Escareno reminded business owners they are responsible for unsafe conditions or whatever happens on their property.