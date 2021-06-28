2 dead, 17 injured in Sunday mass shootings

Two separate mass shootings in Chicago on Sunday night left at least two dead and 17 injured, authorities said.

Around 8:45 p.m., a gunman riding in a black SUV sprayed bullets at a group of people in South Shore, killing one woman and wounding another five people, according to Chicago police. Just two hours later, another woman was killed and at least 10 people were shot in Marquette Park, fire officials said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of an accident at 63rd and Western Avenue about 10:30 p.m. when a shooting occurred just a block away on Artesian, fire officials said.

A group of people was gathered outside about 10:50 p.m. when three male suspects came out of an alley and started firing shots, Chicago police said.

A woman was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. She hasn’t been identified.

Other injuries included:

Man, 35, was shot in the leg

Woman, 57, was shot in the shoulder

Woman, 23, was shot in the hip

Man, 27, suffered an unknown gunshot wound

Woman, 38m was shot in the arm and leg

Woman, 21, was grazed in the head

Man, 42, was shot in the leg

Ma,, 29, was shot in the leg

Man, 21, was shot in the leg

Man, 34, was shot in the torso area.

Three people self-transported from the accident and eight others were taken to area hospitals from the shooting, fire officials said.

Neighbors said large groups frequently gather near the corner of 63rd and Artesian across from a liquor store.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said he called 9-1-1 about 30 minutes before the shooting because he was concerned about the group but said officers did not respond. He said he even went so far as to walk into the 7th District police station nearby to tell police about the gathering earlier in the night but was told to call 9-1-1.

Jesus Abarca, another resident on the block, looked on at the scene with his three young children nearby.

"We’re moving out next week," Abarca said. "I don’t feel safe here."

At the scene, evidence markers were scattered around a red sedan parked near the alley just south of 63rd.

Abarca hopes his next neighborhood feels safer but noted "everywhere is crazy right now."

In the first incident, at least five male victims and one woman were standing outside in the 2000 block of East 71st Street around 8:45 p.m. when a gunman opened fire from inside a black SUV as it drove by, according to police.

A woman, who was shot six times, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the foot and knee and his condition was stabilized, police said.

Other injuries include:

A 19-year-old man who was shot in the leg

A 20-year-old man who was struck in the buttocks

A 21-year-old man who was hit in his left arm

Another 21-year-old man who was shot once in the arm and twice in the leg

The men had been taken to area hospitals, where their conditions were stabilized.

The SUV was last seen driving westbound on 71st street, police said.

At the scene in South Shore, some bloodied clothing items lay on the sidewalk next to a tipped-over bicycle.

A front window of a nail salon on the corner of 71st and Clyde streets was shattered, and there was at least one bullet hole in a dark-colored mini-van parked out front.

Police walked in and out of a restaurant still open next store. Onlookers said the area is very busy during the daytime but quiets down at night.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

These were at least the fifth and sixth mass shootings in Chicago this month. In the early hours of June 15, eight people were methodically hunted down and shot, most of them in the head, one of them in the back, police have said. Five people were killed in the attack and another three were wounded.