CTA Red Line danger: Viral video highlights risks on Chicago's trains

The Brief A viral video of a man dancing on the exterior of a CTA Red Line train has sparked alarm. Concerned advocates say the stunt could have ended in tragedy if the man had fallen on the highly dangerous third rail. One community activist has proposed doing more with community outreach specialists to respond to dangers on the CTA system.



A viral video showing a man dancing on the exterior of a moving CTA Red Line train has sparked alarm across Chicago.

The clip, posted on Instagram, has been viewed more than 500,000 times as of Monday.

In it, the individual dances and leans precariously against the small chains meant to keep passengers from falling onto the tracks, which are powered by a live 600-volt third rail, enough electricity to move hundreds of tons of train cars and transport hundreds of passengers.

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Safety advocates of public transportation warn the stunt could have turned deadly in seconds.

"You could easily stumble and fall onto the tracks," said Tio Hardiman, founder of the nonprofit Violence Interrupters. "The current flows through a person that touches that rail. I guarantee you, he probably would have lost his life if he had fallen."

Hardiman, who has spent the last five years volunteering on CTA trains to mediate conflicts and address safety concerns, said the behavior reflects broader challenges on the system.

"When I watched the video, I thought this person may have had some mental health issues, but also, a lot of people feel they can do whatever they want on the CTA nowadays," Hardiman said.

His team has proposed a plan to the CTA to place trained community outreach specialists on trains, aiming to work with individuals struggling with homelessness, mental health challenges, and substance abuse, as well as mediate conflicts before they escalate.

"I truly believe we can reduce incidents on the CTA trains by 30 to 40% with the right staff," Hardiman said.

Hardiman described the dangers he and his volunteers face daily: "Since we boarded the trains, I’ve had two guys give me a switchblade, one guy a butcher knife, and another had long scissors. We’ve mediated over 30 conflicts on the trains already this year. You have to be very security conscious; there’s no margin for error."

The viral video serves as a stark reminder: the Red Line, like all CTA trains, can be dangerous when caution is ignored.

What they're saying:

The CTA released a statement on the video saying:

"The reckless, illegal, and potentially deadly behavior demonstrated by this individual could have resulted in grave injury or death. CTA works diligently to keep our riders safe, prevent injuries and reduce delays to service, but a small number of riders make choices that threaten their well-being. It is commonly known that the doors between vehicles are for emergency use only, and this behavior is neither smart nor safe. Anyone who sees someone engaging in such behavior should immediately report it by calling 911 or alerting a nearby CTA employee."