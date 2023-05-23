Viral video shows people fighting at O'Hare Airport, 2 charged

Two people were arrested and charged after allegedly punching a 24-year-old woman at Chicago's O'Hare Airport on Monday.

According to police, the incident began with a verbal dispute while deplaning.

Video of the incident is circulating online which shows a physical altercation occurring between multiple people in the lower level of Terminal 3.

During the fight, a victim was punched by two offenders, police said.

Christopher Hampton, 18, of Maywood, and Tembra Hicks, 20, of Carol Stream, have both been charged with one misdemeanor count of battery.

No further information was immediately available.

The Chicago Department of Aviation released a statement, saying in part:

"Safety and security are always the top priorities of the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA). We work closely with all of our federal partners present at O'Hare and Midway International Airports and the Chicago Police Department to ensure that everyone is safe when they are in our facilities."