Viral video shows lone catfish swimming in Florida street as Hurricane Dorian stalls

A viral video showed a lone catfish swimming on a Florida street on Monday as Hurricane Dorian stalls over the Bahamas.

Sierra Autumn Moon of Boynton Beach, Florida, was going about her business while walking her dog with her boyfriend “like I always do” when she spotted the fish, she said.

“(I) noticed the road was flooded so I went to look and there was a fish swimming in the road and I couldn’t help but catch an out of the ordinary occurrence on film,” Moon said.

Moon said that after she filmed the fish, it “traveled right back into the sewage grate.”

The National Hurricane center said Dorian is expected to move "dangerously close" to the Florida east coast late Monday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.

At 8 p.m. EDT Monday, the ferocious storm's center was about 25 miles northeast of Freeport Grand Bahama Island. It has barely budged from that position all day as it continues to maul the nation's islands.

The fearsome Category 4 storm slowed almost to a standstill as it shredded roofs, hurled cars and forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passed.

Dorian also unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary.

So far, at least five deaths were blamed on the storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.