Visitors of the Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up Experience car’s broken into in Goose Island

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of car burglaries reported in October in Goose Island on the Northwest Side.

In each incident victims were visiting the Jack’s Pumpkin Pop-Up Experience, 1357 N. Elston Ave., and someone broke their window or used a tool to pry open their door and stole items from their car, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened eleven times between Oct. 10 and Oct. 17, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.