Vivid Seats renovates Chicago headquarters, Pritzker celebrates

A company that connects concert ticket sellers and buyers has re-invested in Chicago.

Vivid Seats incorporated has renovated its Chicago headquarters.

The 48,000 square foot office is in the Marshall Field's building on Washington Street.

Governor JB Pritzker and other local leaders gathered there Thursday for a ribbon cutting.

Over the last year, Vivid Seats entered the public markets on the NASDAQ and has achieved record revenues in each quarter since.

"Thirty years ago, Chicago wasn't on the map for most people in the tech world, and today we are. Well, we're beating London and we're showing our chops in the world, and I'm really proud of that," Pritzker said.

Vivid Seats has been named to Fast Company’s "Best Workplaces for Innovators" list and made the 2022 "Best Places to Work in Chicago" list, which ranks tech companies with the best employee benefits and salary.