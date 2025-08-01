Volo Museum marks 65 years with makeover and rare auction

The world-famous Volo Museum is celebrating its 65th anniversary with a major makeover—and a rare online auction featuring some of its most eye-catching mechanical machines.

Among the unusual vehicles up for grabs: a 14-foot-tall, street-legal shopping cart and a drivable, 10-passenger Radio Flyer wagon.

One of the most talked-about vehicles on the auction block is the infamous 2006 Mercedes once owned by Britney Spears. The car, dubbed by TMZ as "the most dangerous car in the streets of L.A.," was regularly featured in tabloids during Spears’ tumultuous 2006.

Also featured in the auction are a driveable boat-shaped car and a giant, street-ready wagon.

"We would do parades in that. When you’re driving through a parade in a boat with a bunch of people in it, it’s just a lot of fun, so it generates a lot of attention," said Brian Grams, co-owner and museum director. "I mean, all these vehicles here are great for media and promotions and do attract attention due to our business."

The online auction runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8. All items will be sold with no reserve, meaning the highest bidder takes home the prize—whether it's a novelty vehicle or a piece of pop culture history.

"You could own the Brittney Mercedes for a little as $10,000," Grams said.

There’s something for everyone—and plenty of chances to drive away with something truly unique.