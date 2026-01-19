Volunteers mark MLK Day in Chicago with service at South Side high school

The Brief Up to 700 volunteers gathered at Morgan Park High School for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service. City Year Chicago organized projects focused on beautifying the school and helping the community. Elected leaders spoke about the importance of service during an opening ceremony.



It was a day of celebration marking the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but also a day of service at Morgan Park High School, where volunteers came to help beautify the school.

What we know:

Organizers say up to 700 volunteers, greeted with high-fives and high energy, were expected to pitch in by day's end.

The City Year volunteers serve at public schools all year long, essentially acting as teaching assistants and say they're inspired daily. But on this day of "collective service" where hundreds join together, they also feel the power they have to make positive change.

"So we have roughly 250 AmeriCorps members and 500 external volunteers coming in today to essentially commemorate and honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King through service," said Dr. Jaya Miller, Chief of Staff for City Year Chicago. "We will be beautifying the school through murals and art projects, we’ll be putting together kits for veterans, making friendship bracelets… We’re just really excited."

The event featured an opening ceremony during which Mayor Brandon Johnson, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea all discussed what service means to them.