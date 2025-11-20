Volunteers sleep outside in Chicago to support homeless youth

The Brief More than 100 volunteers will join Covenant House Illinois for its annual Sleep Out along Wacker Drive. The event raises money to help provide shelter and meals for young adults facing homelessness. Participants will hear from youth helped by the organization, which serves thousands across the city each year.



This month is National Homeless Youth Awareness Month, and one Chicago organization is hosting its annual Sleep Out to support the city’s youth facing homelessness.

What we know:

Over 100 volunteers will join Covenant House Illinois on Friday night to sleep outside along Wacker Drive. They will hear from youth the organization has helped over the years.

Each year, Covenant House provides more than 70,000 meals and housing for young adults across the city.

The event raises money to ensure that young adults facing homelessness have a safe place to sleep.

"Sleep Out is an act of compassion and solidarity," said Susan Reyna-Guerrero, CEO of Covenant House Illinois. "A single night where we give up the comfort of our beds and affirm in one resounding voice that no young person deserves to be homeless."

What's next:

The Sleep Out begins at 8 p.m.

You can learn more about how to join the Sleep Out online at sleepout.org/chicago.