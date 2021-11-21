Volunteers travel around Chicago's South and West Sides, giving away turkeys

A unique Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Chicago had the birds coming to the people, instead of the people coming to the birds.

Volunteers traveled to ten locations on Sunday, hitting all of Chicago's Black and Brown communities on the South and West Sides.

"This has been a collective effort," said Delilah Martinez, founder of the Mural Movement. "We have tons of volunteers."

Organizers said more than 2,000 frozen birds were given away.

The turkey giveaway was hosted by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade and Ja'Mal Green of My Turn to Own.

