Von Steuben employee removed after an allegation of inappropriate contact with students

An employee at Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center school in North Park was removed after alleged inappropriate contact with students.

A staff member at the high school, 5039 N. Kimball Ave., “engaged inappropriately with students,” Principal Jennifer Sutton said in a letter to families Friday.

“This employee has been removed from the school, and an investigation has been initiated by the Office of the Inspector General,” Sutton said.

Sutton said parents of the impacted students were notified, but did not get into specifics in the letter.

In a message to staff, Sutton said she couldn’t provide much details but “individuals are invited to speak to me personally regarding the process and your concerns.”

The Office of Student Protections and Title IX is connecting the students to resources, Sutton said.