Breakfast nostalgia: Voodoo Doughnut releasing Pop-Tart-inspired flavors this month

You can take a bite of breakfast nostalgia with Voodoo Doughnut's new Pop-Tart-inspired flavors this month.

For each week in March, the shop will debut one of its new "Go-Tart" doughnuts, which feature some of the classic 90s flavors.

Recently, Voodoo released a strawberry Go-Tart flavor and after its success, they were inspired.

"After the overwhelming response to the Strawberry go-tart, Voodoo fans demanded more of their favorite snack flavors, and we’re stoked to answer the call with the month-long Go-Tart Series," said CEO Chris Schultz.

Shared below are the flavors and when they'll be released, according to Voodoo:

Maple Brown Sugar (March 4-10): Has cinnamon-infused whip filling with maple frosting and graham cracker crumble.

Wild Berry (March 11-17): Has "Voonilla" purple and bright blue frosting.

Cookies N' Cream (March 18-24): Has chocolate-whipped filling and topped with cookie crumbles.

Cherry (March 25-31): Has tart cherry filling and pink frosting with sprinkles.

Voodoo just recently opened a shop in Chicago at 945 W. Randolph St. It's open every day from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m.

