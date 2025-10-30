Vote for the best pizza in Chicago: 64 pizzerias face off in new tournament

The Brief The64.com has launched the Chicago Pizza Showdown , a 64-restaurant tournament to crown the city’s best pizza, featuring contenders like Lou Malnati’s, Home Run Inn, Pequod’s, and Piece. Voting opens Thursday at the64.com , where participants can register with their phone number and enter to win prizes such as gift cards and gaming systems. The winning pizzeria will advance to a national competition for "Best Pizza in America," with the contest kicking off just in time for Halloween — the most popular pizza-ordering day of the year.



When you want to have pizza for dinner, does it turn into a full-blown debate every day? One new contest is giving Chicagoans the chance to finally settle who has the best pizza in the city.

What we know:

The64.com is hosting the Chicago Pizza Showdown, a tournament launching Thursday that pits 64 local pizzerias against each other for the title of the best pizza in Chicago.

From local chains such as Lou Malnati's and Home Run Inn to cherished favorites like Pequod's and Piece, a wide variety of eateries are included in the round-up.

Founder Justin Wu said the timing of the poll release was purposeful. As he said, Halloween is actually the most popular time to order a pizza – even more popular than the Super Bowl.

Pizza enthusiasts can go to the64.com to register to vote, using their phone number. And voters can win prizes for letting their voice be heard, including gift cards and gaming systems.

Wu said the Chicago victor will go up against all the pizzerias in the country for a Best Pizza in America competition as well.

But when it comes to the deep dish vs. thin crust debate? Wu said it depends.

"I do like it deep just now and then," he said. "It just kind of depends on the mood that I'm in. You know, I have a restaurant in New York, so sometimes I like the thin crust, sometimes I like a nice deep dish. You know I can order even some of your best on goldbelly.com and have them delivered to my house in Las Vegas."