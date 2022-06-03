VP Kamala Harris renews calls for new federal gun control laws

Vice President Kamala Harris renewed calls for new federal gun control laws Friday as she spoke to a conference of mayors that included Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

"No 9-year-old should be afraid to go to school. And no 18-year-old should be able to buy a weapon of war," Harris said.

Lightfoot told an earlier news conference there is no "magic solution" to reducing Chicago's shootings and killings. Four years ago, of course, candidate Lightfoot promised to reduce the bloodshed.

The vice president reiterated the gun control measures President Joe Biden has called for.

"It’s clear that we must renew the assault weapons ban. We must expand background checks. We must repeal the liability shield that protects gun manufacturers and we must pass red flag laws to prevent people from possessing firearms if they are a danger to themselves or others," Harris said.

The U.S Conference of Mayor’s meeting was held in Reno, Nevada.

Lightfoot’s office said the mayor will return to Chicago on Saturday.