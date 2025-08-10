Chicago crime: 4 shot, including 2 teens, on West Side, police say

The Brief Four people, including two teenagers, were shot and injured on the West Side overnight. It was unclear what led to the shooting. The two teens and two adult victims were taken to local hospitals.



Four people were shot and injured, including two teenagers, early Sunday morning on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened in the 4500 block of W. Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene around 1:47 a.m., where they found multiple victims shot.

A 28-year-old man had a graze wound to the leg. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A second 28-year-old man had a graze wound to the neck and a gunshot wound to the head. He was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 15-year-old boy had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 16-year-old boy had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police did not disclose further details about the incident.

Area detectives are investigating.