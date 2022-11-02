'Wakanda Forever' director Ryan Coogler talks about Chicago's influence on Ironheart

As "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" prepares to open around the country next week, Chicagoans will see a new Marvel character introduced…who hails from the Windy City.

Riri Williams, a new MCU character played by actress Dominique Thorne, is featured in the film as a young Chicago woman who becomes "Ironheart" – and is now getting her own Marvel series, that’s currently filming in Chicago right now.

Jake Hamilton travelled to Washington D.C. to speak with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" writer/director Ryan Coogler about introducing the Chicago character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and filming the new series in our city.

"It’s one of the proudest spots in the country," Coogler said. "Chicago folks love their sports, love their food, they love to tell you how great Chicago is. And they have a warmth and a toughness to them."

The director added "We wanted to capture all of that."

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hits theaters Nov. 11 and you can spot "Ironheart" filming around Chicago now.