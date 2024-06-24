Walmart donates Chatham facilities to Chicago Urban League

New plans were unveiled Monday for the future of the closed Walmart facilities in Chatham.

Walmart is donating the former Walmart Academy and neighboring Supercenter to the Chicago Urban League.

Karen Freeman-Wilson, President and CEO of the Chicago Urban League, described the facility as a gift to the community.

"We understand our commitment to the community and the importance of both workforce development and entrepreneurship in our community," she said.

The group plans to use the space for job training and entrepreneurship programs.

Walmart closed its facilities at the site in April 2023.