Walmart exclusively nabs KFC's coveted chicken-scented firelogs

If you can't bear the holidays without the smell of fried chicken roasting in your fireplace, Walmart has you covered.

The nation's largest retailer is exclusively launching KFC's highly coveted Herbs and Spices Firelog -- created in partnership with Enviro-log -- during the upcoming holiday season.

Its third consecutive season of the fried chicken-scented firelogs kicks off Monday when the product hits select store shelves and Walmart.com.

The move gives the retailer an edge over competitors due to the fact that the product has sold out nationwide for the past two years in a row with "customer demand and excitement" for the product growing each year, Ross McRoy, president and founder of Enviro-Log, said.

That edge becomes particularly important this season as consumers turn to "items like gifts, decorations and food to bring some needed holiday cheer" as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Amid the virus-related economic downturn, consumers plan to spend an average of $998 on such items as well as other holiday-related purchases for themselves and their families, NRF said. Food and decorations are projected to make up about $230.

To do so, the NRF says consumers will most likely head online or to larger department stores.

KFC's product will hit the market for a price of $15.88. Customers will be able to check Walmart's online product page for online and in-store availability.

Later this fall, the product will also hit select stores in Canada, although the exact date has not been released.

