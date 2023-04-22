Walmart in NW Indiana evacuated after cans with 'wires sticking out' discovered

A Walmart parking lot in Schererville, Indiana was evacuated Saturday evening for a possible bomb threat.

Officers responded about 5 p.m. to a call of a bomb threat at the store in the 1500 block of US Highway 41, Schererville police said on social media.

"Upon arrival, two cans wrapped in duct tape with wires sticking out of both cans were located," Schererville police said on Facebook.

The Porter County Bomb Squad collected and transported both packages for further investigation, police said.

The parking lot was cleared and reopened around 7:20 p.m.

Officials said they believe the incident was isolated and are still investigating.