WANTED: South Austin shooting suspect caught on video

Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a South Austin murder earlier this month.

Police said a man was followed and shot at multiple times by an unknown offender in the 400 block of N. Laramie Ave., on Jan. 10 just after 10 p.m.

According to police, the suspect is a man, approximately 30-40 years old, who was wearing a dark-colored jacket, green pants and brown boots.

If spotted, police aud to dial 9-1-1 and give your location, direction of travel and quick description.

Police said not to approach the man or to put yourself in any danger.