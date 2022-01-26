Warehouse roof collapses in 3-alarm blaze in Pingree Grove

Crews battled a massive blaze at a warehouse Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Pingree Grove.

The fire began around 4:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bell Road, escalating to a three-alarm response around 6:24 a.m.

The roof of the warehouse collapsed after 7 a.m. as firefighters continued to spray down the building.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Pingree Grove is a village roughly 50 miles northwest of Chicago.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for updates.