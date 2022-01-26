Expand / Collapse search

Warehouse roof collapses in 3-alarm blaze in Pingree Grove

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Kane County
PINGREE GROVE, Ill. - Crews battled a massive blaze at a warehouse Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Pingree Grove.

The fire began around 4:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bell Road, escalating to a three-alarm response around 6:24 a.m.

The roof of the warehouse collapsed after 7 a.m. as firefighters continued to spray down the building.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Pingree Grove is a village roughly 50 miles northwest of Chicago.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.