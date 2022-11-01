Warmer-than-usual temps kick off November across Chicago

We start with fog once again especially south half of viewing area. Today’s version won’t linger as long.

Sunshine prevails and highs respond heading into the mid and upper 60s. Normal high this time of year is mid 50s.

Tomorrow through Friday should top out with 70-degree highs and no rainfall.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The weekend, while not as warm, will still be warmer than normal. However, showers are likely either day with Saturday currently looking to be the wetter of the two.