Warrenville man charged with murder in shooting death of his brother

A 19-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his older brother during an argument earlier this week in Aurora.

In the early morning hours of July 25, 2022, Kane County officials say Gabriel Garcia and his 21-year-old brother David were arguing when Gabriel pointed a handgun at David and fired a single shot.

David was struck in the chest and died as a result from his injury, officials said.

Gabriel, of Warrenville, was taken into custody the next day. He's been charged with first-degree murder and his bail was set at $3 million.

GABRIEL GARCIA

He currently remains locked up at the Kane County Jail.

Gabriel's next court appearance is set for August 12, 2022.